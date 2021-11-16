Preston barber grows his brand with second Spires barbershop opening

Rob Fazackerly from Ashton has opened the new Spires barber shop in Glovers Court, Preston and launched his own range of grooming products.

The business is named after Preston’s famous church spires, which were prominent landmarks near his grandad’s original shop which opened in 1966.

After his grandad, Geoff Green, retired five years ago, aged 75, Rob renamed the business and has now expanded it into his second shop in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob,31, who went to Our Lady’s High School in Fulwood, said: “I started cutting hair through working with my grandad in Wellfield Road. I did my training and then later worked for other barbers as well.

“When he retired I took over the business. I refurbished and renamed the premises to bring it up to date, but also kept some of grandad’s traditional features and barbering treasures.

“A lot of shops now only cater for one generation or another.

“But we do traditional hair cutting as well as modern styling, which makes us different.

“We also have our own brand of luxury male grooming products called Aspire -hair care products, beard care, cologne, which I created.

“I wanted to develop a brand. Another thing that makes us different is that we also do hair systems -modern, top quality hair pieces for men which are fitted at the barbers.

“I love meeting new people every day and getting creative with hair.

“The new shop opening is very exciting, it will be doing appointments and walk-ins at the start to build the business.

“I would like to open more. The idea is to keep building on the brand.”