Thrillseekers in the UK don’t have to travel far to ride the best water ride in Europe – they’ll find it in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valhalla at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort in Lancashire has officially been named Europe’s Best Water Ride in the European Star Awards – for the fourth time.

It beat off competition from other popular rides on the continent, including Chiapras at Phantasialand in Germany, and De Vliegende Hollander at Efteling in the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Pleasyre Beach Resort is home to Europe’s best water ride - Andy Hygate at European Star Awards | BPBR

The European Star Awards are widely considered to be the most important awards in the European leisure industry, where winners are decided by a panel of 32 influential industry professionals from across the globe.

They were presented at PortAventura World in Spain, on the eve of the IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo Europe.

Valhalla, dubbed “the UK’s wettest ride”, originally opened in 2000, before undergoing a £4M re-imagining project in 2023. Riders climb aboard a longboat and take a journey to the Viking afterlife, battling extreme elements – fire, ice and lots of water – along the way.

xx

Pleasure Beach Resort’s director of operations, Andy Hygate, who collected the award, said: “Winning this award is a huge achievement, especially with so many other fantastic rides in the category. We’re incredibly proud to be home to the Best Water Ride in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the exciting arrival of our new ride Aviktas in 2026, our future is looking brighter than ever – but it’s fantastic to see our current line-up continuing to set the standard and bring home top industry awards.”

This latest win comes hot on the heels of Pleasure Beach taking home four awards at the UK Theme Park Awards last week. The park was awarded Gold in the Best Seaside Park and Best Re-Imagined Ride categories; Silver for Best Use of IP; and Bronze for Best Theme Park for Thrills.

Andy Hygate at with the European Star Award | BPBR

Valhalla has also previously been named Best Water Ride in the World at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards – an award it has won seven times over.

Pleasure Beach Resort is open weekdays and weekends until November, and then every weekend in November before closing for the 2025 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can secure their tickets for the final thrills of the season online in advance to guarantee the best savings at www.pleasurebeachresort.com

They can also take advantage of the Autumn Saver Season Pass, which includes unlimited visits to Pleasure Beach throughout October and November for £65.00.