News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Two Preston takeaways told ‘major improvement necessary’ after receiving one-star food hygiene ratings

Two takeaways in Preston city centre were told “major improvement was necessary” after receiving one-out-of-five food hygiene ratings.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Oct 2023, 19:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 19:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Casa Bz and Four Cornerz, both in Corporation Street, were handed one-out-of-five hygiene ratings following inspections on October 11.

The reports showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Improvement was also necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and buildings.

Two takeaways in Preston city centre were told "major improvement was necessary" by food hygiene inspectorsTwo takeaways in Preston city centre were told "major improvement was necessary" by food hygiene inspectors
Two takeaways in Preston city centre were told "major improvement was necessary" by food hygiene inspectors
Most Popular

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed “major improvement” was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Read More
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Preston establishments

Food safety inspections and enforcement

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.

Click HERE for more information.

Related topics:Preston