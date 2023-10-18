News you can trust since 1886
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Preston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST

Here’s what they are.

1. Food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows. Photo: Google

Rated 5: Fulwood Amateurs AFC at Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston; rated on October 12

2. Fulwood Amateurs AFC

Rated 5: Mr Lam at 2-6 Guild Hall Arcade, Lancaster Road, Preston; rated on October 10

3. Mr Lam

Rated 5: Detroit at 1 Main Sprit Weind, Preston; rated on October 12

4. Detroit

