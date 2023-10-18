Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Preston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
1. Food hygiene ratings
2. Fulwood Amateurs AFC
Rated 5: Fulwood Amateurs AFC at Lightfoot Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston; rated on October 12 Photo: Google
3. Mr Lam
Rated 5: Mr Lam at 2-6 Guild Hall Arcade, Lancaster Road, Preston; rated on October 10 Photo: Google
4. Detroit
Rated 5: Detroit at 1 Main Sprit Weind, Preston; rated on October 12 Photo: Google