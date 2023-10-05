Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The open contract will allow the family owned company to expand throughout Lancashire, recruiting 60 new members of staff to provide the very best home care.

Townfield Care, who have a Good CQC rating, are looking for adults aged 18+ to join their team on an Apprenticeship, with the opportunity to earn while they learn, achieving a diploma in Health and Social Care.

Qualified carers are also being encouraged to apply for the new positions and anyone looking to learn more should email a copy of their CV to [email protected] or Apply via https://townfieldandcoachhouse.co.uk/careers.

The new contract comes following the end of Townfield Care's previous deal with Lancashire County Council, which was agreed in 2018 and has seen the Hyndburn-based company provide a high standard of home care in the local area.

Michael Timmins, Director at Townfield Care, said: "We are delighted to continue our great work with Lancashire County Council by securing a new contract, which will allow us to continue providing a vitally important home care service across the local area.

"We offer a wide range of services here at Townfield Care which allow us to improve quality of life, creating tailored packages which take into account the needs of the individual.

"This latest round of funding will allow us to expand even further across Lancashire, but to be able to service that, we need to recruit and we are looking forward to increasing our total number of staff to 280."

Established in 1991, Townfield Care have been providing high quality home care to the local community for over 30 years, offering a wide range of care services including personal care, domestic duties, medication management, meal preparation, social outings, post operative support, palliative/end-of-life care, holiday and respite service, as well as offering a companionship and sit in service.