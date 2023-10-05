Keep all the family royally entertained with a magical day out at Hoghton Tower this autumn.

Steeped in history and commanding breathtaking views across Lancashire, Hoghton Tower is a spectacular 16th-century Elizabethan fortified manor-house.

Visitors of all ages will be enchanted by Hoghton’s extraordinarily rich heritage which spans more than a thousand years of tumultuous British history.

Explore the ancient Tower and discover secret passages, priest holes, mysterious wells and deep, dark dungeons as guides re-tell fascinating tales of the illustrious visitors Hoghton Tower has hosted – from King James I to Shakespeare and Charles Dickens.

Hoghton Tower, with its striking drive, amazing views and impressive architecture, has also had a starring role in many film and TV productions.

Sherlock Holmes, Life on Mars and Peaky Blinders have all been filmed there.

Walk in the footsteps of Adrian Dunbar, Robbie Coltrane, Derek Jacobi, David Tennant, Lily Cole, Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory as you explore Hoghton Tower’s lush interiors and big, beautiful backdrops.

Outside the property is surrounded by beautiful grounds and three magical walled gardens.

The Wilderness Garden with its large, lush lawn fringed by a textured herbaceous border and beautiful topiary. Leading to the East Wing are the romantic Dorothy Steps and, just beyond the parapet walls, you can glimpse the ancient fairy-tale woodland.

A narrow doorway leads to the Rose Garden, the most formal and intimate area of the grounds. In high summer, magnificent roses dazzle the senses.

The last doorway leads to the striking Ramparts Garden with its views over the castellation to miles of Lancashire countryside and, beyond that, the distant shimmer of the Irish Sea.

Hoghton Tower also plays host to a huge range of special events throughout the year, including atmospheric ‘spooky’ tours, seasonal trails, farmers’ markets and live family theatre.

Visitors can pre-book a delicious afternoon tea as part of a trip to the Tower and Gardens, as a standalone treat, or to make a day out or catch-up with friends all the more memorable.

Pre booking for afternoon tea is essential please see website for availability.

Saturday 7th October – The Night Sky at Hoghton Tower

Enjoy a fascinating evening of night sky discovery. Members of Preston & District Astronomical Society will share their knowledge and experience and you can learn about the amazing experiences of the UK Student Ambassador for the Apollo 17 Moon Mission in 1972. Tickets including a two-course meal £40, or £25 for event only.

Sunday, 8th October – Historic Graffiti and Superstitious Beliefs – Special Tour

Be transported back more than 400 years to a time when your guide will give you an insight into King James I’s fascination with witchcraft. The guide will also describe various forms of historic graffiti recently discovered at Hoghton Tower.

You will see symbols, marks and taper burns that the family and servants used to protect themselves and their precious possessions against natural and supernatural forces. Tickets are strictly limited to provide the best experience possible. They are £11 per person (including a donation) and the 90-minute tour starts at 12.15pm.

Sunday, Oct 15th, and Sunday, Nov 19th: Monthly Farmers’ Market

Explore the finest produce Lancashire has to offer, from meat and cheese to delicious traditional pies. Choose from a mouth-watering selection of cakes, brownies and muffins, treat yourself to a coffee, and pick up a bottle of wine for later.

All this in the grounds of the historic, iconic Hoghton Tower, set against the spectacular backdrop of the Lancashire countryside. Gates open 10am. Last entry 1.30pm. Site Admission on the door £2 per car, £2 per pedestrian group (up to 6), no pre-bookings. The House and Tea Room are open.

Wednesday 25th – Sunday 29th October: Hoghton Tower School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

This Halloween, enrol your little monsters in the Hoghton Tower School of Witchcraft & Wizardry.

Magical professors will teach them how to cast spells, brew exploding potions and practice broomstick racing. A spellbinding session full of mystery, magic and mischief! Suitable for children age 6-10 years old. Tickets now on sale.

Friday 27th October – Saturday 18th November (selected dates): Autumn Ghost Tours

Ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where thrills and chills await you.

Silent torchbearers take you on the ghost tour through the darkened halls of the Tower, where you may encounter spectres from the past and you will discover all about the ghostly happenings from across the centuries.

Venture, if you dare, through the underground passages where footsteps from another time may echo alongside your own. Do you see the black dog who haunts the Well House?

Greet Angry Peter, before finally grasping the opportunity to reflect on what you have seen and heard.

Included in the package is a two-course meal of either Meat & Potato Pie, or a Vegetarian Butter Pie and then for dessert, Sticky Toffee Pudding in Butterscotch Sauce. Doors open from 5.30pm and food is served at 6pm followed by the Ghost Tour.

For more information on all the events listed, visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk

2 . Hoghton Tower, Historic House, Lancashire.jpg Hoghton Tower is a spectacular 16th-century Elizabethan fortified manor-house. Photo: UGC Photo Sales