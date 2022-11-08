BeardMeatsFood, the self-declared feaster of ‘monumental proportions’ and the UK’s number one competitive eater, made a surprise visit to Preston Flag Market to film for his latest video where he indulged in to the unbeaten ‘Tipsy Challenge’. Filmed at Tipsy Chef Street Food in Preston City Centre, the YouTube video received the attention of almost 2.3 million viewers and proved popular in the comment section. Owner of Tipsy Chef Street Food, Jay Oates, was happy to see the Yorkshire YouTuber claiming he is a ‘big fan’ and made the Tipsy Challenge in the viral sensations name.

Where and what is the Tipsy Challenge?

The Tipsey Challenge can be found in Preston’s Flag Market at the Street Food restaurant Tipsy Chef. The challenge costs £35 and consists of one triple smash cheeseburger, their signature chicken and candied bacon burger, four pork belly bao buns, dirty hash browns and a huge pile of fries. So far less than 10 challengers have been brave enough to take it on prior to the viral YouTuber with not a single one managing to complete it. Diners have 30 minutes to devour the huge pile of grub and if they manage it, it’s completely on the house!

Photo Neil Cross; Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market

What happened when BeardMeatsFood took on the challenge?

BeardMeatsFood filmed his stint at Preston’s Tipsy Chef in just over 10 minutes as he records an attempt to finish the eating challenge. The YouTuber finished the challenge in just over 20 minutes and even completed a gisted Bacon Cheeseburger he was given out of courtesy from the restaurants chef’s who is a huge fan of his content. He is the only person yet to complete the challenge.

The video shows BeardMeatsFood at he walks through Preston’s high street to find the Flag Market getting stopped for pictures from fans on the way. One fan even stayed to watch him complete the challenge. The YouTuber can be heard saying: “Preston seems to be a hotbed of subscribers today” and that it “warms my heart but that could be the heart burn”.

BeardMeatsFood tucking in to the Tipsy Challenge.

Attempting the three-patty-smash burger first, then on to the chicken burger. The viral-eater didn’t take a break as he devoured the boa-buns saying they had a ‘sweet aromatic’ taste to them. Finally the YouTube star finished the coffee cup of cheese sauce over his pile of fries completing the challenge in just 21 minutes and met with a round-of-applause as he took his last bite.

You can find the full clip here.

Where is Tipsy Chef and can I partake in the Tipsy Challenge?

Tipsy Chef Street Food Restaurant opened earlier this year on Preston’s Flag Market, within the city centre. Owned by qualified chef Jay Oates, they offer the city centre an array of Smash burgers, dirty fries, fried chicken and more. Much of which can be found within the Tipsy Challenge. Anyone can get involved with the eating challenge that is served in a deep, metal tray and costs £35. If you complete within the 30 minute time frame you receive the meal for free.

Photo Neil Cross; The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market