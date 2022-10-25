Tim Hortons is hopping over the pond and bringing its much-loved menu of coffee, freshly baked goods, sandwiches and wraps, plus other food products to the old Carphone Warehouse premises in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way in Burnley.

Burnley Council has approved with conditions plans to transform the retail unit into the popular restaurant. The Burnley store will be one of the brand’s nine new venues coming to the UK, including a drive-through restaurant in Penrith. They will join already established branches in Manchester, Warrington and Bury.

Tim Horton, a National Hockey League legend, opened the first store in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1964.

