Tickets to watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Preston Fan Zone sell out in 60 seconds

More than 540 tickets across 91 tables were up for grabs but sold in less than 60 seconds from going on sale at 10am this morning, says organiser Preston Bid.

Over 1,500 people flooded the Preston Bid website when the sale went live in a frantic bid to secure tickets to watch the Three Lions on the big screen in Flag Market.

The Fan Zone has witnessed jubilant scenes this summer, with fans packed into the square to watch Gareth Southgate's side triumph on their road to the final at Wembley on Sunday (July 11).

There has been overwhelming demand for tickets to the Fan Zone and seats for yesterday's semi-final sold out in just two minutes.

But Sunday's final - England s first since their World Cup victory at Wembley in 1966 - broke the record, with every ticket sold in less than a minute.

