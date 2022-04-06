This Preston based housing group has launched a new supported living division

The official launch of RWP marks the full integration of Progress Housing Group's supported living division with Reside Housing Association after Reside joined the Group in September last year.

With 4,500 supported living tenancies across the UK, RWP delivers housing to meet the needs and aspirations of people with varying support needs, primarily people with learning disabilities or autistic people.

Bernie Keenan, Progress Housing Group deputy chief executive and chief operating officer of RWP, said: "Following the exciting news that Reside Housing Association joined the Group last year, I am delighted to announce the launch of our new supported living provider, RWP, which will play a major part in meeting the need for safe, high-quality supported living accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernie Keenan, Progress Housing Group deputy chief executive

"As a specialist housing provider and leader in the supported living sector, our customers are very much at the heart of RWP. We believe in choices, and we will always work with our current and future tenants to ensure that they are able to make the same housing choices that most other people have available to them, most importantly, where they live and who they live with.

"Launching RWP would not have been possible without the dedication of our colleagues and the support of our customers.

"Thanks to their hard work over the last year, we look forward to supporting more people to live and thrive."

Les Warren, Deputy Managing Director of RWP, said: "We were delighted that Reside Housing Association joined forces with Progress Housing Group in 2021. Today we are thrilled to announce the launch of RWP.

"We now begin our work ensuring that our tenants and their families and advocates can make positive living choices to live independently in properties they are proud to call home."

RWP Supported Living tenant, involved tenant and member of Progress Housing Group's Scrutiny Pool, David Robinson, said: "It's exciting to see RWP launched today. I was very pleased to be asked to be involved in the process of helping to design the new branding. It will be good to see how my comments have helped with the new design."