These are the Top DJs set to keep the party going after Lytham Festival this summer

They are just some of the big names announced in the line up for the official Lytham Festival after parties following on from the main stage events on Lytham Green.

The events which will take place at the Lowther Pavilion, feature an amazing line up of acts to follow on from what party organisers say is set to be a fantastic Lytham Festival.

Paul Weller was the last act to confirm his appearance at the 10-night music extravaganza on Lytham Green and he joins the likes of Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Simply Red, Elbow and Nile Rodgers in topping the bill as the festival returns after two years away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top DJ Trevor Nelson will be among the line up for the Lytham Festival after parties at Lowther Pavilion

The parties are being organised by music entrepreneur Alex Huckerby, who has the Marvin’s bars on the Fylde Coast, in association with Lytham Festival and Lowther Pavilion.

He said they will take place on selected dates and showcase artists that really compliment the headliners of the festival.

He said the Lowther Pavilion would provide the perfect venue for the parties, being a stone’s throw from the festival site, meaning revellers who want to continue their night after 10pmand can do so with acts that will keep the night rocking till 1am.

BBC DJ Scott Mills will also be at the Lowther Pavilion

Other acts lined up for Lowther Pavilion include, The Soul Sensations and a DJ set from top indie band Snow Patrol.

Alex said: “We have really missed the Lytham Festival for the past two years as it brings such life to Lytham each time they are on. It seemed fitting to keep the party spirit alive and bring some extra big names to the town to make it two weeks to remember.

"Cuffe and Taylor have done a great job with such an incredible line up and it is a pleasure to work with them.”

For more information or to get tickets head to the Lytham Festival After Parties social media pages, tickets start from £20. Or Head to Ticket Master or Skiddle.

Snow Patrol who will be performing a DJ set

Official Line up:

Tuesday June 28 Motown Presents: The Soul Sensations

Wednesday, June 29 – Scott Mills

Thursday, June 30 – Snow Patrol continue their act with a DJ set

DJ Clint Boon, formerly in the indie band Inspiral Carpets, is another to play the after show parties

Friday July 1 – Continue the 80’s feel of Duran Duran with ‘I wanna dance with somebody’ 80s

Classics

Saturday, July 2 – Trevor Nelson