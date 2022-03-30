Kammac has taken a ten-year lease on an 85,757 sq ft unit in Four Oaks Road at a rent of £5.50 per sq ft.

The company also recently signed up for a 205,000 unit in St Helens. B8 Real Estate and Knight Frank advised on both lettings.

Walton Summit will be the ninth location for Kammac, a family-run business which is based in Skelmerdale and also has sites at Knowsley, Wavertree, Runcorn, Manchester, Worksop and Burton-on-Trent.

The warehouse taken on a ten year lease by Kammac at Walton Summit

Walton Summit, is one of the largest industrial estates in Preston, less than a mile from the intersection of the M6, M61 and M65 and home to companies including Yodel, Parcelforce, Scania and James Fisher Nuclear.

Will Kenyon of B8 Real Estate said: ‘’Walton Summit is a popular location with an established, long-standing occupier base. Given the low turnover and the lack of availability in the wider Preston area, the unit attracted very strong interest from the outset.

"As the existing tenant surrendered the lease early to facilitate the deal, there was no void period which is further evidence of strong levels of demand we are seeing.’’

B8 Real Estate, of Warrington, acted on behalf of the landlord in the latest deal, while Knight Frank advised the outgoing tenant, Panther Logistics. Andrew Littler at Littler and Associates advised Kammac.

Kammac, which posted an annual turnover of £42m, was formed in the 1980’s by managing director Paul Kamel and it provides nationwide supply chain management services to a range of companies from its own ten sites and from clients’ sites. It employs more than 100 people.

In 2014, Knight Frank Investment Management, acting on behalf of Lancashire County Pension Fund, bought the multi-let, The 142,220 sq ft, Walton Summit Industrial Estate from Anglesea Capital and Hudson Advisors, for £7.8m.