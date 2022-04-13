The Chorley-based company has added two new divisions to the business – Redmoor Creative and Redmoor Skills Academy – following a major restructure.

Marc Schmid, who founded the business in 2017, said they were on track to grow to £5m turnover and 35 staff by 2024.

Redmoor Health specialises in supporting health and social care staff to deploy technology but decided to diversify after continually being asked for training support and marketing and PR help.

Marc and Alison Schmid of Redmoor Health which has hit a record £3m turnover

Mr Schmid said: “It’s been a phenomenal 12 months and with the two new divisions we’re well placed for the next stage of our growth journey.

“Over the past 12-18 months we have been investing ourselves in the business to get us to this position.

“We’re now in discussion with a number of partners to help us move to the next level and invest further in the business to help manage the demands being placed on the team for our expertise and support.”

The £3m turnover is for the 12 months to the end of March 2022 and compares to £1.7m turnover for the previous year. Redmoor Health made a total profit of £1m during the same period, which it said has been largely reinvested into launching Redmoor Creative and Redmoor Skills Academy.

Schmid said: “That’s why we spent £450,000 launching our agency Redmoor Creative. In addition, our £200,000 investment in Redmoor Skills Academy means we can provide Continuing Professional Development training for staff.

“Redmoor Health continues to provide on-the-ground support for health teams to use technology but also to work in partnership with NHS organisations to provide new and innovative ways to deliver healthcare.”

The company has grown staff numbers from 10 to 23 in the last 12 months, including the appointment of Schmid’s wife Alison as corporate director.

It moved to Chorley’s Strawberry Fields Digital Hub last year and is currently advertising for three new roles, having witnessed a huge surge in demand for its services during Covid-19 and now works across the UK.

Paul Galley has been appointed agency director of the newly-formed Redmoor Creative, which is now working with hundreds of GP surgeries.

He said: “We were finding that we were providing social media training to GP practices but they were nervous about doing it themselves. We gave them a really low cost opportunity whereby we managed that service for them.

“We provide day-to-day support on using things such as Facebook but we also use Redmoor Creative’s team to deliver campaigns.

“People are also coming to us to do campaigns. If you talk to the team we’ve brought in, they’ll say there aren’t many agencies that have got really good relationships with the healthcare sector like we have. Building on our strong reputation, we’ve recently won a local government creative design contract in the Midlands.

“In terms of the Redmoor Skills Academy we’re looking to create 10 modules on specific subjects. That could be Microsoft Teams, medical terminology and other types of challenges that staff have at the moment.