This is why dozens of Leyland Trucks are parked up at Botany Bay in Chorley

The new lorries belong to Leyland Trucks and are fresh out of its Leyland Assembly Plant, but they are being stored at Botany Bay whilst the manufactuer await microchips from abroad.

A company spokesman said: "Leyland Trucks is utilising secured storage to hold completed vehicles that are impacted by the global shortage of microchips, which is a temporary measure for UK and overseas customers

"As soon as the microchips are available, these vehicles will be shipped to their destination."

Leyland Trucks is using land near Botany Bay in Chorley to hold newly built lorries that are waiting for microchips due to a global shortage. Picture by Phil McGuigan

Last year, Leyland Trucks celebrated two proud milestones - its 125th anniversary and the production of its 500,000th vehicle.

What are the plans for Botany Bay's future?

The proposed redevelopment of Chorley' s Botany Bay into a multi-million pound retail outlet village was scrapped in 2020.

Instead, a substantially downscaled redevelopment of the Botany Bay site will now go ahead, with plans for industrial and commercial space on the 21 acre site.

The new proposed units at the Botany Bay site

It will consist of 12 main blocks, which in total will deliver 33 individual units for employment and commercial uses.

Developers have pledged to retain the historic Botany Bay Mill building as part of the plans.

