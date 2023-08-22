The festival will be held over Friday to Sunday of the August Bank Holiday weekend for the fifth time in the town proving a popular event to bring people from all over to the area.

The Sunday will be family friendly during the day with plenty of space for kids to play as the local cricket field turns into the biggest beer garden throughout north Preston.

It will be the town's fifth festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

When is the event?

There will be multiple events held across the weekend (August 25 to 27), to break this down to the main line-up visitors should expect:

Friday 25 August: Comedy Night held from 6:30pm-12:00am. Vistors are told to ‘prepare for a side-splitting comedy night, featuring the comedic talents of Lester Crabtree and Dominic Woodward. As you laugh your way through their hilarious sets, tantalize your taste buds with a delectable spread of hot food. This uproarious evening promises a perfect blend of laughter and culinary delights, leaving you thoroughly entertained and satisfied.’

Saturday 26 August: Flatlanders event held from 2.00pm - 12.00am. Experience the perfect blend of entertainment and hospitality at the exclusive Flatlanders event, ideal for entertaining. Indulge in a two-course meal served from 4pm, while Flatlanders set the stage with their captivating music.

For the sports enthusiasts, witness the excitement of live cricket, cheering on your local team as Garstang 1st XI take on Fulwood & Broughton.

Sunday 28 August: Bank Holiday Blow OUT! Which is free for all to enter and will be held from 1.00pm - 11.00pm. Visitors can experience the ultimate beer and gin extravaganza in Garstang's biggest beer garden. Engage in lively Pub Cricket games or cheer on the talented participants in the Ladies Softball Festival. There will be live music from Jimmy Noel, Johnny Roxx and Will Prooter from 1:00pm to 7:30pm Followed by an electrifying live band Stellarboom from 8:00pm to 11:00pm, creating a vibrant and unforgettable atmosphere. Grab a drink and some food from our food outlets: Cheek and Tongue; Kitchen Taps; Purple Gazeebo and Wallings Ice Cream.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets for each event can be bought online at www.garstangbeerfestival.co.uk. Tickets for Friday and Saturday can only be bought online and cannot be purchased on the day as it is required for the show to order the food for these events in advance. Tickets for the Sunday can be purchased online or on the day. However tickets are encouraged for anyone wanting to come to the festival, as the event does hold a maximum capacity, so it is advised to purchase online in advance to avoid potential disappointment.

Where is the event?