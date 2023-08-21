New Jungle-themed soft play centre coming to Leyland featuring go-karts, laser tag, football and more

A huge industrial unit in Tomlinson Road has been transformed into Jungle World – a colourful rainforest packed with fun things to do for children of all ages.

The activity centre spans across several floors and features soft play apparatus including several slides, climbing frames, ball pools and trampolines.

More adventurous explorers can also battle on the laser tag arena, take a spin on a go-kart, or play football on a dedicated area that is fully netted to keep the ball on the pitch.

There are also three party rooms which come with a dedicated host for special occasions.

For parents wanting to relax, the onsite Tiki Cafe will serve a range of food and drink options, including paninis, pizzas, jacket potatoes and more.

The centre is also fully air-conditioned and features a small outdoor play space.

Jungle World is set to open on Monday, August 28.

It will operate seven days a week from 9am to 6pm everyday except Monday and Friday, where it will remain open until 7pm.

A spokesman for Jungle World said: “Join us for our ‘Jungle Monsters’ sessions for babies and toddlers and our ‘Jungle Rebels’ sessions, which are two hours long and right now discounted to just £5.95 for the first 1000 customers to book.

“We also have special ASD sessions and Jungle Beats disco sessions coming soon!