New Jungle-themed soft play centre coming to Leyland featuring go-karts, laser tag, football and more

A huge new jungle-themed soft play centre is coming to Leyland – and it’s almost open for business.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Aug 2023, 20:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 20:12 BST

A huge industrial unit in Tomlinson Road has been transformed into Jungle World – a colourful rainforest packed with fun things to do for children of all ages.

The activity centre spans across several floors and features soft play apparatus including several slides, climbing frames, ball pools and trampolines.

More adventurous explorers can also battle on the laser tag arena, take a spin on a go-kart, or play football on a dedicated area that is fully netted to keep the ball on the pitch.

Jungle World is a new soft play centre coming to LeylandJungle World is a new soft play centre coming to Leyland
There are also three party rooms which come with a dedicated host for special occasions.

For parents wanting to relax, the onsite Tiki Cafe will serve a range of food and drink options, including paninis, pizzas, jacket potatoes and more.

The centre is also fully air-conditioned and features a small outdoor play space.

The activity centre spans across several floors and features laser tag, go-karts and moreThe activity centre spans across several floors and features laser tag, go-karts and more
Jungle World is set to open on Monday, August 28.

It will operate seven days a week from 9am to 6pm everyday except Monday and Friday, where it will remain open until 7pm.

A spokesman for Jungle World said: “Join us for our ‘Jungle Monsters’ sessions for babies and toddlers and our ‘Jungle Rebels’ sessions, which are two hours long and right now discounted to just £5.95 for the first 1000 customers to book.

“We also have special ASD sessions and Jungle Beats disco sessions coming soon!

“Jungle World will have limited tickets available for each session, so if you want to visit soon, we advise you to pre-book now by visiting our website, www.jungleworldpark.com.”

