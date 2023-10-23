Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lodges that can be hired out for a night boast high-end style and facilities, consisting of wet rooms, sun deck, HD TV’s and a roll-top bathtub.

All lodges offering a ‘catch your breath’ panoramic view of the Ribble Valley and beyond.

Based on Clitheroe Rd, Sabden, the lodges are now avaliable after the owners Zak and Catherine Mahraoui held an opening over the weekend.

Dave Fishwick and owner Zak opening the lodges.

Zak said: “Myself and my wife Catherine would like to express our gratitude to everyone who attended Sundays open day, including a huge special thanks to our dear friend David Fishwick, and the support of our local MP Mr Andrew Stevenson. Your presence is a testament to the strength of our shared commitment to progress and growth.

“At the heart of our community, we find the lodges—a symbol of hospitality, warmth, and the unique charm of the Ribble Valley. These lodges not only represent a place of comfort for travelers but also serve as a vital element in our economic landscape. We’re thrilled to announce that through the collaborative efforts of the community and the support of our MP, we are poised to leverage the potential of these lodges to drive our business forward.

“The Ribble Valley has long been a hidden gem, and we believe that the lodges, with their distinctive character and appeal, will play a crucial role in attracting visitors from far and wide. As we work to enhance and promote these accommodations, we are confident that they will become beacons of hospitality, putting our region on the map as a must-visit destination.

The lodges are now taking bookings.

“But our vision extends beyond mere business interests. We see the lodges as catalysts for change, not only in driving our economic prosperity but also in fostering a sense of community and pride. With the support of our local community we aim to create an environment where tourism isn’t just about attracting visitors but about creating lasting connections, forging memories, and leaving a positive impact on the Ribble Valley.”