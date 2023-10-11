The Wellsprings Mexican restaurant Spanish and Mexican restaurant, situated within the hills of the beautiful Ribble Valley, has just opened a series of luxury lodges on the edge of Pendle Hill.

The lodges that can be hired out for a night boast high-end style and facilities, consisting of wet rooms, sun deck, HD TV’s and a roll-top bathtub.

All lodges offering a ‘catch your breath’ panoramic view of the Ribble Valley and beyond.

The lodges will be availiable on October 22, with bookings to be made via [email protected].

The Wellsprings proudly present to you ‘The Peregrine Lodge’, ‘The Skylark Lodge’ and ‘The Little Owl’.

Here are 21 sneek peak pictures of the lodges soon to be availiable to book.

