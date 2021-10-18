Preston pub The Wellington Inn closes after 'losing battle' with noise complaints

Andy Macdonald, who also owns other local venue Ships and Giggles, took to social media to announce the sad news last week after receiving numerous noise complaints from people living in the opposite flats.

He made the difficult decision to close the doors at the venue after receiving 'constant noise complaints' and meetings with Preston City Council, that he claimed ended up 'sucking the excitement' out of the pub.

The Wellington Inn will close until a new owner is found

It comes as residents, who have recently moved into the newly developed flats opposite on Glovers Court, made repeated complaints about noise which have caused the business to struggle.

In a statement, owner Andy said: "After several complaints of noise from the new apartments opposite The Wellington Inn, we have decided the best option is to call it a day. My team had several meetings with the council and when they put the prohibition notice on the table after constant noise complaints saying that they will serve it if it continues, we thought it was best we call it a day first.

"The pub has served us well and kept us nice and busy during crazy times but the pressure it was putting on myself and my team simply sucked all the motivation and excitement related to this great pub right out of us.

"I’d like to say that the events we put on were great and they always finished at 11 pm. They were only on the odd Saturday, but for some crazy mad reason, people moving into a city centre apartment opposite a lively bar isn't any good for them, so we lost this battle.

Andy Macdonald also owns Ships and Giggles

"Massive thank you to the team involved. Hold your head up high, you guys we’re awesome. But unfortunately, this story was never going to end well."

He also shared an image of a letter he claims he was served by Preston City Council, outlining numerous noise complaints including 'excessive entertainment noise'.

And Andy claims the initial complaint came from a resident living at the new apartment development, across the road at Buckingham House.

Residents first moved into the property in May of this year, which sits directly opposite the pub - with the first noise complaint being logged on May 25, according to the notice.

The news was met with hundreds of comments on social media - with many expressing their upset at the news.

Councillor David Borrow, Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulations at Preston City Council said,“We cannot comment on a specific investigation and on-going noise nuisance complaint.

"However, the Council follows standard procedures when investigating noise nuisance, and when the complaint relates to a business makes every effort to work with that business to find a reasonable solution. This includes multiple meetings, on-site support and advice to the business as well as visits to the complainants.

"The closure of a business is never the intended, or desired outcome and we regret when business owners feel this is the best choice for them.”