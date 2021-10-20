The Wellington Inn pub gets new manager Jordan and is set to reopen next week

It comes as previous manager, Andy Macdonald, who also runs Ships and Giggles on Fylde Road, announced he was letting the venue go after a stream of noise complaints from the flat opposite.

Punters were made to believe the doors would be closing for good, but welcomed news that the venue is to be taken over by Fulwood man Jordan Ebbs.

New Manager Jordan Ebbs took on the venue at short notice

New manager Jordan Ebbs, who has previously worked for the likes of the Hilton hotel, Marco Pierre White and Turtle Bay, officially took on the city centre venue this morning, and plans to reopen as soon as next week.

It is understood that residents who have moved into the nearby Buckingham House, a new apartment block across the street, had contacted Preston City Council with noise issues over the past few months.

It comes after the development was completed back in May of this year - with the first noise complaint being lodged to the authorities on May 25.

New front man Jordan, 32, told the Post: "I've been in the hospitality industry for 18 years. I started off in Preston and then moved to Manchester for eight years and worked for the likes of the Hilton.

Jordan said the venue has potential

"I moved back to Preston and the plan was always to open my own pub and then a few weeks ago, this opportunity came up. The Wellington Inn has such a good reputation and is so popular with people that I wanted to bring that back in.

"Of course the noise complaints are a major concern, but I think a lot of it was due to the time of year and people only being able to sit outside due to Covid restrictions. It was also the same time as the Euro cup.

"We have lots of exciting plans, we hope to bring in a new food brand and concept into the business and something new that Preston hasn't seen before. We now have time to build the business and give people what they want from the pub.

"It was put up for lease just a few weeks ago and it has been such a fast decision but it was an opportunity I couldn't miss."

The popular pub has been plagued with noise complaints recently

The venue will only serve drinks for the first six weeks until new manager Jordan works on preparing a new menu.

Keep up to date on the venue's Facebook page for latest updates.