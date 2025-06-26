Preston’s Poundland will close its doors at Deepdale Retail Park next week - but what will replace it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer has confirmed the branch will shut on Saturday, July 5, leading to speculation about which store is likely to take its place on the shopping park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland will close its store at Deepdale Retail Park, Preston on Saturday, July 5 | @james_best34 Gamer / Google

Matalan? Primark? Peacocks?

According to shoppers ‘in the know’, clothing retailer Peacocks is planning a move onto the retail park - however they are expected to take over another vacant unit, not Poundland.

Primark has also been mentioned, but the high street chain has yet to comment on these reports.

Deepdale Shopping Park, Preston | VisitPreston

Others suggested Matalan would be a welcome addition, but they are also keeping tight-lipped about any new store openings.

Matalan, Primark and Peacocks were approached for comment.

What would you like to see at Deepdale Retail Park? What do you think it needs? And what shops could it do without? Share your thoughts in our Facebook comments...