Matalan? Primark? The stores Preston shoppers want to see replace Poundland on Deepdale Retail Park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST
Preston’s Poundland will close its doors at Deepdale Retail Park next week - but what will replace it?

The retailer has confirmed the branch will shut on Saturday, July 5, leading to speculation about which store is likely to take its place on the shopping park.

Poundland will close its store at Deepdale Retail Park, Preston on Saturday, July 5
Poundland will close its store at Deepdale Retail Park, Preston on Saturday, July 5 | @james_best34 Gamer / Google

Matalan? Primark? Peacocks?

According to shoppers ‘in the know’, clothing retailer Peacocks is planning a move onto the retail park - however they are expected to take over another vacant unit, not Poundland.

Primark has also been mentioned, but the high street chain has yet to comment on these reports.

Deepdale Shopping Park, Preston
Deepdale Shopping Park, Preston | VisitPreston

Others suggested Matalan would be a welcome addition, but they are also keeping tight-lipped about any new store openings.

Matalan, Primark and Peacocks were approached for comment.

What would you like to see at Deepdale Retail Park? What do you think it needs? And what shops could it do without? Share your thoughts in our Facebook comments...

