The department store is also offering free gift cards to the first customers through its doors. The store will perform a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

The new look discount department store will be situated on Park Hill Road and will see the retailer bring its range of value branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Garstang customers and residents.

The Original Factory Shop will be creating 10 jobs in the local community.

Thomas Houlton, Regional Business Development Manager, said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Garstang and serving the local community. Our store will be run by local people from Preston and we’ve started recruiting for 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on the Saturday June 17.”

Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani. It is running a set of special in-store only offers from opening up until the 19th July while stocks last.