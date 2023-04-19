McCarthy Stone has been awarded the prestigious Five Star customer satisfaction rating for its Stanley Place Retirement Living development on Kepple Lane as part of an independent survey announced by the Home Builders Federation (HBF).

The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews more than 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers.

To receive a Five Star rating, more than 90 per cent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend. It is the highest award that can be achieved in the survey and Stanley Place has received a 100 per cent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners. It is the third year running the development has been awarded the accolade.

Stanley Place Retirement Living development on Kepple Lane in Garstang.

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone Northern, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the full Five Stars from HBF. It is a true testament to the Stanley Place team’s commitment and dedication in providing the very best service and products for our homeowners, and it is an honour to be given this prestigious accolade for another year.

