The new shoe business coming to Preston's indoor market

The business, which has more than 40 years in the shoe trade and goods manufacturing will sell fashion shoes from the large unit at the front of the Market Hall.

The new independent business, Bossy Boots, is thought to be opening sometime later this month and will be situated between popular cafes Brew + Bake and Cherry Pie.

Peter Walls, Owner of Bossy Boots said: “I can’t wait to open my business at Preston Markets and I am looking forward to welcoming customers to my new stall in the Market Hall.

"I chose Preston Markets due to its unique design and the vast range of goods available all in one space.

"I believe markets are about providing high quality, good value products and giving the public what they want. After all who doesn't like a bargain."

The refurbished Market Hall re-opened its doors to customers for the first time in February 2018 after a complete renovation and also introduced the outdoor box market, where businesses trade from recycled shipping containers.

Phase four of the market development remains underway after the old car park was demolished in 2019 to make way for a new cinema, restaurant and car park complex.

The indoor market will welcome the new trader in the coming weeks

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment at Preston City Council, said: “It is great to welcome yet another new business to the Preston Markets. This prominent unit in the Market Hall is perfect for an experienced trader like Bossy Boots.

"This new business brings an additional form of retail choice to the customers at Preston Markets and I look forward to seeing the new shop opening in the coming weeks.

"Don’t forget while visiting Preston Markets to stay safe and adhere to the guidelines in place for everyone’s safety.”

More details on the official opening date of Bossy Boots will be announced in the coming weeks, and is expected to be open from 8 am to 5 pm Moday - Saturday.

The Bossy Boots stall will be in front of the main entrance into the market hall