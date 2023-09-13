Watch more videos on Shots!

This expansion brings an array of employment opportunities and an exciting retail destination to the local community.

The new store, located in Clitheroe, opened its doors on Thursday 7, September.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill unveils new store in Clitheroe

Nicola Feeney, Area Manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to Clitheroe and the local retail mix.”