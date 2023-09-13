The Edinburgh Woollen Mill unveils new store in Clitheroe
This expansion brings an array of employment opportunities and an exciting retail destination to the local community.
The new store, located in Clitheroe, opened its doors on Thursday 7, September.
Nicola Feeney, Area Manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to Clitheroe and the local retail mix.”
Visitors to the new store can browse some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought-after men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, James Pringle and PG Field as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.