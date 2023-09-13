Watch more videos on Shots!

Wilko has confirmed the locations of a futher 38 stores that will close this week, including branches in Lancashire.

Overseeing the sale proceedings, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has stated previously that no viable proposition to purchase the entire business has emerged.

The 90-year-old retailer closed 52 of its stores on Tuesday, 12 September and Thursday (September 14), before closing another 38 stores on Sunday (September 17).

The huge signs in the window of Deepdale’s Wilko store read ‘Wilko administration sale, 1000s of reductions throughout the store’.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many stores and jobs as possible.

In the aftermath of this announcement, signs indicating administration have surfaced in a Preston-based store, strongly suggesting its impending closure. Prominent signage placed in the windows of the Deepdale Park outlet reads, 'Wilko under administration sale – substantial discounts storewide.'