Technical team promotions at Anwyl Homes Lancashire

Two promotions within the technical team demonstrate Anwyl’s commitment to internal development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Harrison was recently promoted to engineering manager, while Zach Trenchard has stepped up to the role of assistant development engineer. Both are based at Anwyl Homes Lancashire in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

Paul, from Newton-le-Willows joined Anwyl as a development engineer in 2019. He previously worked as a CAD technician for a project management company and a geo-environmental consultancy working with developers during the planning and construction process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working at Anwyl I’ve learnt all about the various engineering aspects associated with housebuilding and have a good understanding of structural and civil design works and have created good relationships with various consultants and adopting authorities,” Paul, 33, who lives in Newton Le Willows, said.

Paul Harrison, Daniel Cunliffe and Zach Trenchard from the technical department at Anwyl Homes Lancashire

“There’s still a lot to learn and I’m excited to gain further knowledge in the planning and viability side of things and grow as a manager. I’m enjoying heading the engineering team, pushing the team in the right direction and seeing them gain confidence when tackling engineering challenges throughout the various development stages.”

Encouraging others to consider a career in housebuilding and construction, Paul said: “Construction is a fantastic industry with many different possibilities, whether as a trade, site manager, sales, quantity surveying or, like me, Zach and Dan in engineering. There is something to suit everyone and certainly within Anwyl I’m encouraged to perform to the best of my abilities.”

Zach Trenchard, 19, from Garstang, was taken on by Anwyl in 2023 as a trainee development engineer after completing a T-level in professional construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m thrilled with my promotion,” Zach said. “It brings lots of new responsibilities and opportunities too.”

Working alongside Paul and Zach is Daniel Cunliffe, who joined the business as a development engineer in January this year.

Dan, who has a BTEC level 3 and HNC in civil engineering, said: “I’ve worked at many groundwork companies and even had a stint of having my own company before starting a family. I’ve always wanted to work on the engineering team within a housebuilder and with Anwyl being a family business, it appealed to me.”

While he’s only recently joined Anwyl, Dan, 30, from Wigan, hopes to work his way up to a managerial role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A career in construction can be very rewarding. There’s a friendly atmosphere at Anwyl and opportunities for career progression. I hope to work up to a director’s role,” he added.

Managing Director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire John Grime said: “Providing our team with opportunities to learn, develop new skills and progress their careers is important. Paul and Zach both thoroughly deserve their promotions and have great potential to further their careers with Anwyl, while Daniel is a welcome addition to the business. The engineering team has a vital role in helping us continue to deliver new homes to meet local housing need, while contributing to government housing targets.”