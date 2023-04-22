Teachers strikes: children go free at WWT Martin Mere during industrial action days
Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Lancashire is inviting kids to enter for free during thenext planned teacher strikes on Thursday April 27 and Tuesday, May 2.
Victoria Fellowes, Visitor Experience Manager, said: “Martin Mere offers a fun and educational day out for families. Visitors can explore our wetlands and learn all about species that call wetlands home and the conservation work from WWT.
"We are pleased to be inviting kids to enter for free so that they can keep learning outside of the classroom.”
Families visiting on the day can also enjoy pond dipping sessions from 1:30 - 3pm and discover creatures that live in Martin Mere’s ponds.
Kids aged up to 17 can enter the centre free of charge with a paying adult . Free tickets will be available with no pre-booking required - just show up at the centre on the days of the strikes. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. One adult ticket costs £15.40 (£16.95 with gift aid).