Victoria Fellowes, Visitor Experience Manager, said: “Martin Mere offers a fun and educational day out for families. Visitors can explore our wetlands and learn all about species that call wetlands home and the conservation work from WWT.

"We are pleased to be inviting kids to enter for free so that they can keep learning outside of the classroom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families visiting on the day can also enjoy pond dipping sessions from 1:30 - 3pm and discover creatures that live in their ponds such as pond snails, water louse, diving beetles, and newts.

Families visiting on the day can also enjoy pond dipping sessions from 1:30 - 3pm and discover creatures that live in Martin Mere’s ponds.

Kids aged up to 17 can enter the centre free of charge with a paying adult . Free tickets will be available with no pre-booking required - just show up at the centre on the days of the strikes. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. One adult ticket costs £15.40 (£16.95 with gift aid).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad