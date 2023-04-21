However, new owners Catherine and Jim Finn have big plans when Bar Pintxos throws open its doors again on Saturday, April 29.

Catherine was the restaurant’s former head chef and she’s planning to add extras to the popular Bar Pintxos brand, including outside catering, events and a deli counter where Spanish food and wines will be on offer.

Catherine said: “The menus will still focus on authentic Spanish ingredients and recipes whilst championing local farmers who do amazing fresh produce where possible. Pintxos are the heart of what we do so we will still feature some old favourites as well as some ne w and exciting dishes. Jim and I know how much of a loyal customer base Pintxos has and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

When it opened back in 2021, Anthony’s vision was for a Basque-style eatery which offered Prestonians a taste of San Sebastian. Speaking to the Lancashire Post back in January, he hinted that the closure might not be the end of the story.

He said: "I've taken it as far as I can, and now it needs someone who wants to take it forward. I've been speaking to a few people but they need to be the right people.”