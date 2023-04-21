News you can trust since 1886
Popular Preston tapas restaurant Bar Pintxos set to open under new ownership as previous head chef takes over

A much-loved Preston city centre tapas bar will re-open to the public later this month.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

Bar Pintxos, which received high praise from well-known food critic Jay Rayner, as well as local residents for bringing Spanish tapas to the city, closed in January after owner Anthony Smith – a passionate chef, entrepreneur and father-of-three – closed the doors in Market Place after just 18 months due to “family commitments”.

However, new owners Catherine and Jim Finn have big plans when Bar Pintxos throws open its doors again on Saturday, April 29.

Exterior of Bar Pintxos in Preston. Photo: Kelvin StuttardExterior of Bar Pintxos in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of Bar Pintxos in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Catherine was the restaurant’s former head chef and she’s planning to add extras to the popular Bar Pintxos brand, including outside catering, events and a deli counter where Spanish food and wines will be on offer.

Catherine said: “The menus will still focus on authentic Spanish ingredients and recipes whilst championing local farmers who do amazing fresh produce where possible. Pintxos are the heart of what we do so we will still feature some old favourites as well as some ne w and exciting dishes. Jim and I know how much of a loyal customer base Pintxos has and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

When it opened back in 2021, Anthony’s vision was for a Basque-style eatery which offered Prestonians a taste of San Sebastian. Speaking to the Lancashire Post back in January, he hinted that the closure might not be the end of the story.

He said: "I've taken it as far as I can, and now it needs someone who wants to take it forward. I've been speaking to a few people but they need to be the right people.”

Catherine and Jim.Catherine and Jim.
Catherine and Jim.
