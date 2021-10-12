Strike action will not affect bus services in Preston as Stagecoach confirms pay deal agreed

The news was announced by Stagecoach this afternoon (October 12), meaning no strike action will affect bus services in Preston.

Stagecoach previously welcomed "constructive discussions" with trade union Unite in pay talks covering employees based in Preston on October 6.

The new pay proposals were to be voted on by employees on October 11-12 with a "strong union recommendation to accept".

Stagecoach confirmed an agreement has been reached with Unite on a pay deal for bus workers in Preston.

The deal would see employees receive a pay increase of £19.50 a week if accepted.

Matt Davies, Managing Director for Merseyside and South Lancashire said: "We're very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Unite union that provides a fair deal for our employees in Preston and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network.

"We remain focused on delivering the best service possible to our customers at a time when there are challenges facing bus networks across the country as a result of the pandemic and other factors outside our control."