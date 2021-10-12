Popular Preston city centre goldsmiths temporarily closes

DJM Goldsmiths, on Fox Street, took to its social media page on Facebook last week to announced it would be closing its doors last Saturday, October 9.

The popular city centre jewellers was first opened in 1982 and remained one of the only few still trading in Preston, along with McGowens Jewellers and David Jones Goldsmiths on Friargate.

However, the business, which was first founded by two jewellers in the early '80s and moved to a bigger site on Fox Street following its initial success, has temporarily closed its doors.

DJM Goldsmiths on Fox Street has been trading for almost 40 years

But when the Post contacted the business, it confirmed it would be reopening again in the coming weeks and it is understood it will be operating under a different name.

The online post, shared to social media site Facebook, went on to thank customers for supporting the business for the 39 years it has spent trading.

Customers commented that they were sad to see the business close its doors, with one user commenting: "This is so sad. I have been going here for many many years."

Another added: "Oh no. That's such a shame. You have served us all well over the years."

It is thought the business will not be closed forever though and will be back up and running 'within a few weeks' following the retirement of business partners.

The Post contacted DJM Goldsmiths who did not wish to issue a statement or any further information at this time.