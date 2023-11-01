South Ribble is leading the way in ‘green’ jobs, according to new research.

Ecological consultancy Arbtech has used information from local governments to establish the places set to proportionally see the largest increases in green jobs between 2030 and 2050.

And the South Ribble borough of Lancashire has come out on top.

How many jobs?

Green energy

According to Arbtech, approximately 14,500 extra green jobs are set to befall the area in this 20-year period – the most of all local authorities by a distance.

About 6,000 of these are in the field of low-carbon electricity, and around 6,500 relate to low-emission vehicles and infrastructure, while more jobs fall into other categories like low-carbon heat, alternative fuels, and energy efficiency.

The total increase in South Ribble is equal to 1,463 per 10,000 residents, the highest proportionally in England.

What’s happening in South Ribble?

InBev, the company behind the likes of Budweiser, Stella and Corona, has announced it wants to power it’s Samlesbury brewery by hydrogen.

The project aims to save up to 11,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually – the equivalent to taking 5,800 cars off the road, offsetting the emissions of 11,156 London to New York return flights, or planting 440,000 trees.

Leyland Trucks have begun production of a groundbreaking new ‘zero emission’ electric truck. Designed for urban and intra-urban operations, the 19 tonne DAF LF Electric is said to offer a solution to retail distributors, beverage hauliers and other logistics operators as organisations drive toward carbon neutrality.

South Ribble Borough Council have also embarked on a £13m project to decarbonising six key buildings, including leisure centres.

Click here for the plans for Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre.

The authority has won funding of almost £5m from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to carry out the work as part of its ambition to be carbon net zero by 2030.

Benefits

Robert Oates, Managing Director of Arbtech said: “The journey to net zero is a critical one, and one that, despite some narratives, can be greatly beneficial to the economy nationwide and locally.