Solicitors hold court over the catwalk for Rosemere

Staff from North West law firm Farleys Solicitors, which has offices in Preston and Wigan, held court over the catwalk when they hosted their annual charity fashion fundraiser, which this year raised £4,600 for beneficiary Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event, which launched in 2012 and is a partnership with Rawtenstall’s renowned Sunday Best boutique, was enjoyed by the company’s clients, contacts and staff, who were treated to a runway show followed by a private shopping experience. Everyone who attended also left with a goody bag of gifts from Sunday Best and Farleys, topped off with brownies from Shane’s Desserts, of Whalley.

The donation was raised through ticket sales and an on-the-night raffle supported by local businesses, which achieved £2,300.This sum was then matched by the Farleys Foundation. Antonia Love, Farleys’ Partner and Head of Family Law, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to raise these funds in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation through our fashion fundraiser event once again. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended, contributed and made the event so special.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to the teams at Farleys and Sunday Best for yet another wonderful fashion show evening. The continued support is really appreciated.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager Sue Swire (far left) is presented with a cheque for £4,600 by Farleys’ Personal Injury Solicitor Paul Mulderrig, Sunday Best proprietor Jan Shutt and Farleys’ Marketing Co-ordinator Megan Williams

Since it launched and including this year’s donation, the fashion event has raised a total of £19,553.14 in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s projects. Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Farleys Solicitors is a full-service law firm with offices across Lancashire and Greater Manchester in Blackburn, Burnley, Preston, Manchester, Rawtenstall and Wigan. Their dedicated legal specialists provide advice and representation for individuals and businesses across a broad legal spectrum, from family law, personal injury, conveyancing, and private client matters to commercial property, employment and corporate law. Farleys pride themselves on simplifying the legal process, making it accessible and understandable for all of their clients.