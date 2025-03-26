Skelmersdale Circus Artist makes final for New Woman Franchisor of the Year

Jessica Hill, CEO of Showtime Circus Ltd, has been named a finalist in the prestigious NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards 2025. The NatWest EWiF Awards celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of women in the UK franchising sector. This year, Jessica Hill has been nominated in the New Woman Franchisor of the year category, which recognises the most successful new woman franchisor. This nomination highlights her exceptional contributions, innovative approach, and dedication to fostering growth and success within the franchising community.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the NatWest EWiF Awards,” said Jessica. “This recognition reflects the hard work and passion that I, along with my incredible team, have invested in Showtime Circus. It’s an absolute privilege to be included among such inspiring and successful women in the franchising industry.”

Helen Mansfield, organiser of the NatWest EWiF Awards, commented, “We were thrilled with the number of entries this year, coming from all over the UK. This is a tough competition judged by experts in franchising. Being named a finalist is a significant achievement, with finalists selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and perseverance.”

The NatWest EWiF Award ceremony will take place on 15th May in London, where winners will be announced and celebrated. The event will bring together leaders from the franchising world to acknowledge the incredible contributions of women shaping the future of the industry.

Jess as a balloon modeller for Lego store, London

For more information about the NatWest EWiF Awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit ewif.org

About Showtime Circus

Showtime Circus is a fully inclusive circus school providing weekly classes, holiday camps, birthday parties and more to children age 3+. Committed to excellence and innovation, Showtime Circus aims to provide holiday camps to children that accept childcare vouchers by working towards Ofsted registration in our site in Skelmersdale, enabling even more children to learn from us. For more details, visit www.showtimecircus.co.uk

About EWiF Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) is an organisation dedicated to supporting women who are exploring, starting, and growing their businesses through franchising. EWiF aims to provide guidance, resources, and networking opportunities to empower women in the franchising industry. For more information, visit ewif.org