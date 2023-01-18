On Saturday, January 14, environment secretary minister Thérèse Coffey announced that a ban on single-use plastics will come into force in England on October 6, which will include everyday items like single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks, and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers.

Such products are staples in takeaways up and down the country, so the Post spoke to one Preston takeaway, Greekouzina on Friargate, about what the announcement will mean to them.

Greekouzina is owned by married Greek couple Bill Karastergios and Christina Laporda, who have been located on Friargate for over a year now. They say they currently do use plastic and polystyrene products and so will have to make changes when the ban comes in.

Christina Laporda and Bill Karastergios, the owners of Greekouzina on Friargate.

Christina said: “It will affect us especially with regards to takeaway services. In house, things are always much easier, and the alternatives are plenty so there are things we can do. However, when it comes to takeaway, it will be a challenge in terms of cost – which is especially an issue nowadays because of the general higher cost of things – but also in terms of keeping things warm for the customers because the major issue with takeaway is that the food should reach the customer as warm as possible. Now, those polystyrene containers are the best to keep food warm, all the other options really lack this.

"So it will be a challenge to find a substitute which is good enough, but we hope that, just as we are trying to find alternatives, Packaging Companies will also try to ensure that they offer solutions in affordable prices. So in short, of course, we all want to help the environment, that's not a question, plastic is a major issue, but the practicality will take some time, and it will be a challenge.”

With ten months to go until the ban is enforced, Christina believes companies do “have the time” to prepare. Nevertheless she thinks the stark ban will still prove difficult for takeaways to swallow, considering how prevalent single-use plastics are, citing the plastic lids on Greekouzina’s paper coffee cups as an example.

Christina says the ban will especially affect their takeaway food.

Christina explained: “We think it would have been easier if it came in let's say two stages. To change everything by October, that's maybe too much. If we had a phase one and phase two of different products that might have made things easier, especially considering the fact that we already have too many challenges with energy bills, with prices going up every day. It will just be one more challenge.”

What does the government say about the ban?

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “We all know the absolutely devastating impacts that plastic can have on our environment and wildlife. We have listened to the public and these new single-use plastics bans will continue our vital work to protect the environment for future generations.

“I am proud of our efforts in this area: we have banned microbeads, restricted the use of straws, stirrers and cotton buds and our carrier bag charge has successfully cut sales by over 97 per cent in the main supermarkets.”