Valentine's Day 2023: top 12 restaurants in Preston to take your loved one according to Tripadvisor

With a month to go until Valentine’s Day, the Post has collected some of Preston’s most romantic restaurants to take your loved one on the special day.

By Aimee Seddon
49 minutes ago
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 3:19pm

Using TripAdvisor, we have collected the top 12 establishments in Preston for ‘dinner’, all of which have been given a rating out of five stars from a consensus of reviews collected.

This list features restaurants from a wide range of cuisines, and across different budgets, so there is bound to be something for everyone.

Take a look below:

1. Valentine's dinner ideas

12 potential restaurants in Preston for a Valentine's Day dinner. Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

Photo: René Ranisch on Unsplash

2. Smashed Preston

'American, Bar, Pub' on Miller Arcade, Preston. Rated 5 stars by 186 reviews. *not usually open on a Tuesday however, so Valentine's Day opening is not confirmed yet.

Photo: Google Maps

3. 263

'British' food on Camden Place, Preston. Rated 5 stars by 141 reviews. *not usually open on a Tuesday however, so Valentine's Day opening is not confirmed yet.

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Patten Arms

'Bar, British' on Park Lane, Winmarleigh. Rated 5 stars by 281 reviews. *not usually open on a Tuesday however, so Valentine's Day opening is not confirmed yet.

Photo: Google Maps

