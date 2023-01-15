With a month to go until Valentine’s Day, the Post has collected some of Preston’s most romantic restaurants to take your loved one on the special day.
Using TripAdvisor, we have collected the top 12 establishments in Preston for ‘dinner’, all of which have been given a rating out of five stars from a consensus of reviews collected.
This list features restaurants from a wide range of cuisines, and across different budgets, so there is bound to be something for everyone.
2. Smashed Preston
'American, Bar, Pub' on Miller Arcade, Preston. Rated 5 stars by 186 reviews. *not usually open on a Tuesday however, so Valentine's Day opening is not confirmed yet.
3. 263
'British' food on Camden Place, Preston. Rated 5 stars by 141 reviews. *not usually open on a Tuesday however, so Valentine's Day opening is not confirmed yet.
4. The Patten Arms
'Bar, British' on Park Lane, Winmarleigh. Rated 5 stars by 281 reviews. *not usually open on a Tuesday however, so Valentine's Day opening is not confirmed yet.
