Silver sparkle for Lancashire mum’s story making business
A Lancashire mum’s business has bounced back after lockdown and going from strength to strength with a silver at a national toy awards.
Beth De Nobrega, from Lostock Hall, runs Magical Story Jars, which she set up in 2017 to help parents create fun and imaginative stories with their children.
The business picked up a silver award in the Independent Toy Awards 2022, going head to head with big brands such as Vtech, Leap Frog and Duplo compete for the coveted accolade.
It’s the second year running that it has come up trumps in the awards.
Beth said: “All of the team at Magical Story Jars are ecstatic that our write your own fairy tale - story writing gift set has won a silver award. Our products help to nurture the bonds within families and to stimulate the creativity and imagination of children.
“We are proud that the nation’s independent toy retailers have recognised this and chosen us to win a coveted silver in the Independent Toy Awards.”
Michael Hawkins from Toy Shop UK said: “As well as household name companies, you'll notice a generous smattering of lesser known companies too, which just goes to show how our awards aren't about marketing muscle, they're about having a great product.”
Magical Story Jars has a range of themed story jars, including adventure, fairy tale and Christmas, which can all be seen at www.magicalstoryjars.com.
As well as the retail side of the business, Beth and her team also travel the country providing storymaking experiences for festivals, councils, shopping centres and businesses events.
Beth said: “Since the business launched back in 2017 we have seen a steady year on year growth.
"Our biggest challenge was during the pandemic when the story making experiences services we deliver in the community came to a halt. We literally lost thousands of pounds overnight which is a huge challenge to a small business like ours.
"However, as well as being fun and interactive our products are educational and we saw product sales triple for a year during the pandemic as children used Magical Story Jars to write their own stories.”