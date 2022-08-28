Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire-based law firm has renewed its longstanding main sponsor partnership with the club for a further three years.

The deal will make a significant contribution to the club’s running costs while the firm will benefit from shirt sponsorship of the first and second teams, pitch side advertising, matchday hospitality and a raft of other benefits.

John Chesworth, Harrison Drury’s executive chairman and a former first XV captain at Hoppers, said: “I know first-hand the transformational impact participation in sport can have on your life and how local sports teams strengthen communities.

Harrison Drury has renewed its sponsorship of Preston Grasshoppers for three years. Pictured are Oga Mabaya Hugh Duckworth John Chesworth Joel Unsworth Matthew Astley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s why supporting grassroots sports has always been important to us as a firm. We’re delighted to renew our partnership as main sponsor, backing the club financially for a further three years.”

Hugh Duckworth, chairman at Preston Grasshoppers, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to Harrison Drury for the firm’s continued support which offers us vital income for the ongoing growth and development of the club.

“We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the whole team at HD and know from past experience they will be with us every step of the way over the next few years.”

John Chesworth, managing director of Harrison Drury Solicitors and former first-team captain at Preston Grasshoppers RFC

Matthew Astley, associate solicitor and head of sport at Harrison Drury, who specialises in commercial and sports-related matters, said: “We are proud to be supporting Preston Grasshoppers with its excellent community work and continued development on and off the field.”

Founded in 1869, Grasshoppers are one of the oldest rugby union clubs in northern England and famous for their white and blue hooped shirts.

Its men’s first team play in the RFU National League Two North and the club also has four other men’s teams, ladies and girls teams and mini, juniors and colts sections.

The Hoppers’ Lightfoot Green ground also hosts the inclusive rugby team, Typhoons RUFC.