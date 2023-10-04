Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The open day will be based at the Hastings Road nursery from 10am to 2pm and is offering parents the chance to check out the facilities for their children.

The nursery is owned by Jade Mulligan and her family, who run the business and say they are proud to offer what parents call a “welcoming home from home” for children to play and learn during their time at nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silver Cloud Nursery opens in Leyland offering 'home from home childcare'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family already own two nurseries, Jade said: “Our First family Nursery is in Lytham, The Little Village Nursery has been established for 20 years. It is registered to take 50 children in total 0-8yrs. Penwortham is the second nursery for the family. We'd like to remain a small family run company providing childcare that we would enjoy our own children attending. Our aim is: ‘To provide a variety of learning opportunities, taking into account each child’s interests and needs, therefore giving them the best possible start in life”

The Leyland nursery will have a Baby Unit, which at full capacity can accommodate 11 children aged 0-2yrs, a toddler room for children aged 2 and over, and a specialized pre-school room which is just that little bit more complex, challenging the children before they take their next steps into school.

Jade said: “We are very family orientated and there is a huge amount of passion and love that goes into the nursery.

"We have completely refurbished the building it’s very natural and authentic resources. Very child lead will enjoy going on outings and doing lots of lovely things with the children. We can’t wait to offer some really good quality home from home childcare at the nursery that feels like a cozy environment and to the standard that we would expect for our own children and that I would expect for my own children.”