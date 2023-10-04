Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planners have given the go-ahead for a new Domino's pizza outlet in Longridge.

This development, located at Domino's Unit 2, 53 to 55 Berry Lane, PR3 3NH, will replace previous hardware store, Swifts.

Domino's is a popular international pizza chain that primarily sells a variety of pizzas, sides and desserts.

The application was submitted on the July, 19, this year and after review and consideration, the application was officially registered on August 11.

The decision to approve the application with conditions came on September 21, confirming the new Dominos in Longridge.

The conditions attached to the approval ensure that the development proceeds in harmony with the town's regulations and values, reflecting the committee's commitment to responsible urban growth.

With the final decision made, the transformation of Domino's Unit 2 is set to begin right beside Subway on the towns main highstreet.