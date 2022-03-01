Shock closure of Leyland trampoline park and play centre which hosted hundreds of children's birthday parties

Tramp2Lean, also known as Bounce and Fun Play Centre, has shut permanently after it reached the end of its lease at Moss Side Industrial Estate.

Its sudden closure surprised those whose children enjoyed visiting the play centre since it opened four years ago, as well as those who took part in its adult 'Tramp2lean' fitness classes.

Breaking the news in a Facebook post last night, it said: "We will keep this short and sweet…We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all our customers over the past 4 years, you have been the life and soul of our business.

"We have worked endlessly to meet demand, host parties, provide events, fitness and keep smiles on faces time and time again…We have been so lucky.

"So now we close our doors for the very last time, we are forever grateful we had the opportunity in the first place."

One customer who was sad to see the centre close, said: "Between birthday parties, kids' fitness, adult fitness, baby classes and the sensory room, the Halloween events and general bounce, it's been a pleasure using your facilities since the day it opened.

"And I will miss walking round the corner with the girls for a weekend treat. Best of luck to you onwards and upwards."

"Such a shame," said another loyal customer. "Thank you for the wonderful parties over the years."

