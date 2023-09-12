Wilko stores to close: Full list of 124 stores set to close next week
Wilko will shut its first group of shops today (Tuesday, September 12) – full list here – as the dramatic collapse of the high street chain continues, with another 38 branches to close on Sunday (September 17).
Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many stores and jobs as possible.
The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 today and Thursday (September 14) before closing another 38 stores on Sunday.
The retailer also announced that a further 124 stores will shut between Sunday, September 17 and Thursday, September 21.
The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.
These 38 Wilko stores will close on Sunday September 17:
Accrington, Lancashire
Earlestown, Lancashire
Southport, Merseyside
Ashington, Northumberland
Blackwood, Wales
Bognor Regis, West Sussex
Bradford, West Yorkshire
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Coalville, Leicestershire
Crawley, West Sussex
Droylsden, Greater Manchester
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
Falkirk, Stirlingshire
Ferndown, Dorset
Hanley, Staffordshire
Humberstone, Leicestershire
Huyton, Merseyside
Kensington High Street, London
Kings Heath, Birmingham
Lakeside, Essex
Leigh, Greater Manchester
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
Maidenhead, Berkshire
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
Newport, Wales
Orpington, Greater London
Pontefract, West Yorkshire
Pontypool, Wales
Redruth, Cornwall
Rugeley, Staffordshire
Shirley, Birmingham
Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne
Torquay, Devon
Wimbledon, Greater London
Wombwell, South Yorkshire
Woodhouse Lane, Leeds
Worcester, Worcestershire
Workington, Cumbria
These 38 Wilko stores will close on Tuesday September 19:
Aberdare, Wales
Alfreton, Derbyshire
Ashby, North Lincolnshire
Barnstaple, Devon
Belper, Derbyshire
Beverley, East Yorkshire
Blackheath, Birmingham
Brigg, North Lincolnshire
Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne
Chepstow, Wales
Clifton, Nottingham
Colindale, Greater London
Devizes, Wiltshire
Didcot, Oxfordshire
East Ham, Great London
Great Bridge, Birmingham
Greenbridge, Swindon
Grimsby, North Linconshire
Hessle Road, Hull
Jarrow, South Tyneside
Kimberley, Nottingham
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
Long Eaton, Derbyshire
Maesteg, Wales
Matlock, Derbyshire
Middleton, Manchester
Newton Abbot, Devon
Redcar
Ripley, Derbyshire
Seaham, County Durham
Sherwood, Nottingham
Stamford, Lincolnshire
Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Swanley, Kent
Tamworth, Staffordshire
Wrexham, Wales
Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester
These 48 Wilko stores will close on Thursday September 21:
Allestree, Derbyshire
Andover, Hampshire
Bedford, Bedfordshire
Beeston, Nottinghamshire
Bicester, Oxfordshire
Bloxwich, West Midlands
Bolton, Greater Manchester
Bordon, East Hampshire
Bransholme, East Yorkshire
Bridgend, Wales
Bury, Greater Manchester
Carlton, Nottingham
Clacton on Sea, Essex
Cramlington, Northumberland
Crewe, Cheshire
Cwmbran, South Wales
Cyfarthfa Retail Park, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales
Denton, Greater Manchester
Driffield, East Yorkshire
Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire
Edmonton Green, Greater London
Farnborough, Hampshire
Fort Kinnaird shopping centre, Edinburgh
Fulham, Greater London
Gateshead
Gorleston-on-sea, Norfolk
Grays, Essex
Greenock, Inverclyde
Havant, Hampshire
Hereford, Herefordshire
Hillsborough, Sheffield
Holyhead, Wales
Newton Aycliffe, County Durham
Northampton, Northamptonshire
Orton Gate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
Parc Trostre Retail Park, Llanelli, Wales
Penge, Greater London
Peterlee, County Durham
Pwllheli, Wales
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Slough, Berkshire
Swindon, Wiltshire
Tamworth Retail Park, Staffordshire
Taunton, Somerset
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
Wheatley Retail Park, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Wigan, Greater Manchester
Wolverhampton, West Midlands