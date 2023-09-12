Watch more videos on Shots!

Wilko will shut its first group of shops today (Tuesday, September 12) – full list here – as the dramatic collapse of the high street chain continues, with another 38 branches to close on Sunday (September 17).

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many stores and jobs as possible.

The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 today and Thursday (September 14) before closing another 38 stores on Sunday.

A general view of a Wilko store in Northampton, Northamptonshire, as the budget retailer has entered administration after failing to secure a rescue deal, putting around 12,000 jobs in jeopardy. The chain, which runs more than 400 stores across the UK, told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from PwC to oversee the process. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 10, 2023. See PA story CITY Wilko. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

The retailer also announced that a further 124 stores will shut between Sunday, September 17 and Thursday, September 21.

The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.

These 38 Wilko stores will close on Sunday September 17:

Accrington, Lancashire

A general view of a Wilko store in Hammersmith, which is one of the 52 stores which will close after the failure to secure a rescue deal for the whole business. PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business. It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million. Picture date: Wednesday September 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story CITY Wilko. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Earlestown, Lancashire

Southport, Merseyside

Ashington, Northumberland

Blackwood, Wales

A general view of empty shelves in a Wilko store in Acton, which is one of the 52 stores which will close after the failure to secure a rescue deal for the whole business. PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business. It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million. Picture date: Wednesday September 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story CITY Wilko Shoppers. Photo credit should read: Jordan Reynolds/PA Wire

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Bradford, West Yorkshire

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Coalville, Leicestershire

Crawley, West Sussex

Droylsden, Greater Manchester

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

Falkirk, Stirlingshire

Ferndown, Dorset

Hanley, Staffordshire

Humberstone, Leicestershire

Huyton, Merseyside

Kensington High Street, London

Kings Heath, Birmingham

Lakeside, Essex

Leigh, Greater Manchester

Letchworth, Hertfordshire

Maidenhead, Berkshire

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Newport, Wales

Orpington, Greater London

Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Pontypool, Wales

Redruth, Cornwall

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Shirley, Birmingham

Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

Torquay, Devon

Wimbledon, Greater London

Wombwell, South Yorkshire

Woodhouse Lane, Leeds

Worcester, Worcestershire

Workington, Cumbria

These 38 Wilko stores will close on Tuesday September 19:

Aberdare, Wales

Alfreton, Derbyshire

Ashby, North Lincolnshire

Barnstaple, Devon

Belper, Derbyshire

Beverley, East Yorkshire

Blackheath, Birmingham

Brigg, North Lincolnshire

Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne

Chepstow, Wales

Clifton, Nottingham

Colindale, Greater London

Devizes, Wiltshire

Didcot, Oxfordshire

East Ham, Great London

Great Bridge, Birmingham

Greenbridge, Swindon

Grimsby, North Linconshire

Hessle Road, Hull

Jarrow, South Tyneside

Kimberley, Nottingham

Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Long Eaton, Derbyshire

Maesteg, Wales

Matlock, Derbyshire

Middleton, Manchester

Newton Abbot, Devon

Redcar

Ripley, Derbyshire

Seaham, County Durham

Sherwood, Nottingham

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

Swanley, Kent

Tamworth, Staffordshire

Wrexham, Wales

Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester

These 48 Wilko stores will close on Thursday September 21:

Allestree, Derbyshire

Andover, Hampshire

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Beeston, Nottinghamshire

Bicester, Oxfordshire

Bloxwich, West Midlands

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Bordon, East Hampshire

Bransholme, East Yorkshire

Bridgend, Wales

Bury, Greater Manchester

Carlton, Nottingham

Clacton on Sea, Essex

Cramlington, Northumberland

Crewe, Cheshire

Cwmbran, South Wales

Cyfarthfa Retail Park, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

Denton, Greater Manchester

Driffield, East Yorkshire

Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire

Edmonton Green, Greater London

Farnborough, Hampshire

Fort Kinnaird shopping centre, Edinburgh

Fulham, Greater London

Gateshead

Gorleston-on-sea, Norfolk

Grays, Essex

Greenock, Inverclyde

Havant, Hampshire

Hereford, Herefordshire

Hillsborough, Sheffield

Holyhead, Wales

Newton Aycliffe, County Durham

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Orton Gate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Parc Trostre Retail Park, Llanelli, Wales

Penge, Greater London

Peterlee, County Durham

Pwllheli, Wales

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Slough, Berkshire

Swindon, Wiltshire

Tamworth Retail Park, Staffordshire

Taunton, Somerset

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Wheatley Retail Park, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Wigan, Greater Manchester