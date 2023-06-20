Scare Kingdom Scream Park plans to have its biggest year yet and is paying actors well above the minimum wage to terrify brave customers.

The famous attraction situated in Blackburn is looking for characters to play scare actors on the park as they celebrate 15 years of Scare Kingdom.

The event promises to be bigger than ever and is paying new actors £15 per hour to dress up as horror characters throughout the spooky season.

Scare Kingdom is hiring.

Scare Kingdom is open from October 6 to November 4, requiring actors to arrive at Scare Kingdom from 5:30pm to start the shift at the park.

The casting call says that ‘full on-site training’ will be provided for all actors hired asking that they have ‘high levels of energy’.

The company are also offering new staff perks such as ‘complimentary tickets’ and merchandise.

Would you want to get paid to terrify people?

If you want to be part of the ‘Scream Team’ click here.