rucomfy named Hyndburn’s Most Outstanding Business at 2025 awards

Great Harwood-based interiors brand rucomfy is celebrating a major success after winning two top honours at the 2025 Hyndburn Business Awards, including the prestigious Beacon Award, the highest accolade of the evening.

The family-run soft furnishings company also took home the Made in Hyndburn award and was named a finalist in three additional categories: Social Media Champion, Independent Retailer, and Medium Business. In a year with over 600 nominations, the judges described rucomfy as the most outstanding business of them all.

The Beacon Award is presented to the most inspiring entry across all categories. In announcing rucomfy as the winner, judges praised the company for “making amazing products” and “putting Hyndburn on the global map.”

Founded in 1982 in Blackburn and now operating from the heart of Lancashire’s textile region, rucomfy has grown into the UK’s leading beanbag brand. The company designs and manufactures everything in-house, sources all components from within the UK, and is a proud member of the Made in Britain network.

Jenny Ainsworth, Senior Manager at rucomfy, said: “I couldn't be prouder of the entire team. Every single team member is incredible, and it’s such an honour to have our hard work and dedication recognised like this. It’s just amazing – I’m still blown away that we won.”

Nicole Greenhalgh, Creative Manager, added: “I’m absolutely ecstatic for the whole team. Everyone works so hard and it’s great to be recognised, especially in the local community. I can’t describe how immensely proud I am to know the difference our designs have made.”

Kelley Szostak, Marketing Manager at rucomfy, said: “These wins are a huge testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of the entire team. Our success comes down to strong collaboration across departments and a shared vision that drives everything we do.

“When the team sees their efforts acknowledged externally, it boosts confidence and creates a real sense of accomplishment. Recognition like this is an incredibly powerful motivator.”

Kelley also emphasised the importance of rucomfy’s place within the local economy:

“We’re not just based in Hyndburn – we’re part of the community. We’re proud to contribute to the local economy, provide employment, and support the continued prosperity of the area.”

Rachel Kay, organiser of the Hyndburn Business Awards, said: “rucomfy stood out from an incredibly strong field of entries this year. The judging panel was blown away by the company’s innovation, growth, and dedication to both its people and its community. The Beacon Award is reserved for the most inspiring business of the year – and rucomfy truly earned it.”

For more information about rucomfy, visit: www.rucomfybeanbags.co.uk