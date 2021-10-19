Preston's Yates pub to reopen as Slug & Lettuce following refurbishment after 100 years in business

Yates Preston will undergo a full refurbishment before reopening as a Slug & Lettuce. (Credit: Google)

Yates Preston announced they would be reopening as a Slug and Lettuce on December 3 in a post shared on October 19.

Situated in Church Street, the pub has been serving residents for over a century, offering an extensive food menu in the day before transforming into a nightclub in the evenings.

As a Slug & Lettuce, a chain of bars established by entrepreneur Hugh Corbett in 1985, visitors can expect to see cocktail trees, boozy brunches and afternoon teas.

On Facebook, a spokesman for Yates Preston simply wrote: "The rumours are true...we will re-open as Slug & Lettuce on December 3.

"Tell a friend that loves cocktails."

Operated by the Stonegate Pub Company, the Slug & Lettuce has nearly 80 bars across the UK, including one in Queen Street, Blackpool.

Reacting to the news on social media, one person said: "We should all go and try bottomless brunch."

Another said: "I’m so happy about this. I love Slug & Lettuce. In time for our night out too!"