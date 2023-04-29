News you can trust since 1886
Preston's first three AA Rosette confirms new head chef

Preston’s first ever restaurant to be awarded three AA Rosettes has confirmed its new head chef.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST
Sean Wrest was also previously head chef at Roots, in York, and led the team to win their Michelin star in 2021.Sean Wrest was also previously head chef at Roots, in York, and led the team to win their Michelin star in 2021.
Sean Wrest, who was previously head chef at Fell Bistro and now serves as executive chef, will be the new head chef at 263, on Camden Place in Preston. Samantha Haigh, who was the general manager at Fell Bistro, will also move across to 263.Sean Wrest was also previously head chef at Roots, in York, and led the team to win their Michelin star in 2021. He spent time with two three-star Michelin restaurants - The Fat Duck in Bray and Maaemo in Oslo.

Fell Bistro in Longridge appoints new head chef
This follows the announcement of Brett Thornton being promoted into the head chef role at Fell Bistro.Sean said: “Sam and I are hugely excited to be taking over at 263. Having spent the majority of our careers working in fine dining restaurants, heading up Michelin-starred establishments, we feel now is the right time to get back into the intricate fine-dining scene that we have been so accustomed to.“Working previously in restaurants that have been tasting-menu-led, we are very excited to be involved at 263; a place that, with its intimate setting, allows us to take what we have learned and achieved previously and push ourselves and the restaurant to the next level.“We look forward to working alongside Alex and Oli, two people we admire greatly, who share our ambition to keep pushing, creating and evolving the restaurant.“I’m really excited that I will still be involved with Fell in an executive chef role with my good friend and current sous chef Brett Thornton taking over the day-to-day running of Fell as head chef.”The pair will take over from Rikki Hughes and Emese Pogany in the head chef and general manager roles respectively. Their last day at 263 will be on June 10 before Sean Wrest takes over.A joint statement from managing director Alex Blamire and chef director Oli Martin said: “We are hugely grateful to both Rikki and Emese for the enthusiasm, skill and guile they have brought to 263 in their time with us.“The achievement of earning three Rosettes speaks for itself but both have been a pleasure to work with and we wish them all the best with whatever comes next.”

