Preston’s first ever restaurant to be awarded three AA Rosettes has confirmed its new head chef.

This follows the announcement of Brett Thornton being promoted into the head chef role at Fell Bistro.Sean said: “Sam and I are hugely excited to be taking over at 263. Having spent the majority of our careers working in fine dining restaurants, heading up Michelin-starred establishments, we feel now is the right time to get back into the intricate fine-dining scene that we have been so accustomed to.“Working previously in restaurants that have been tasting-menu-led, we are very excited to be involved at 263; a place that, with its intimate setting, allows us to take what we have learned and achieved previously and push ourselves and the restaurant to the next level.“We look forward to working alongside Alex and Oli, two people we admire greatly, who share our ambition to keep pushing, creating and evolving the restaurant.“I’m really excited that I will still be involved with Fell in an executive chef role with my good friend and current sous chef Brett Thornton taking over the day-to-day running of Fell as head chef.”The pair will take over from Rikki Hughes and Emese Pogany in the head chef and general manager roles respectively. Their last day at 263 will be on June 10 before Sean Wrest takes over.A joint statement from managing director Alex Blamire and chef director Oli Martin said: “We are hugely grateful to both Rikki and Emese for the enthusiasm, skill and guile they have brought to 263 in their time with us.“The achievement of earning three Rosettes speaks for itself but both have been a pleasure to work with and we wish them all the best with whatever comes next.”