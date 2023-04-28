Brett Thornton is now head chef at Fell Bistro in Longridge having served in the kitchen so far as sous chef.The previous head chef Sean Wrest has been promoted to the role of executive chef and will continue to oversee the kitchen with chef directors Matt Willdigg and Oli Martin.Brett said: “I am blown away and absolutely honoured to head up the kitchen team at Fell after being alongside Sean and JP, two of the best friends and people I have ever come across. Sean’s expertise, knowledge and experience is truly something else whilst JP’s dedication, commitment and drive for perfection is more than I could ever ask for.“What strikes me most about Sean is how little success has changed him as a person, having been included in this year's AA Rosette list and inclusion in the Michelin Guide. It means we are going from strength to strength.“Fell was on my radar as one of Ribble Valley’s up and coming eateries before I came across and joined. Thank you to Sean, Oli and Matt for giving me a platform to express myself, grow and develop as a chef and a person.