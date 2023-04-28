Fell Bistro in Longridge appoints new head chef
An award-winning restaurant in Lancashire has announced the appointment of a new head chef.
Brett Thornton is now head chef at Fell Bistro in Longridge having served in the kitchen so far as sous chef.The previous head chef Sean Wrest has been promoted to the role of executive chef and will continue to oversee the kitchen with chef directors Matt Willdigg and Oli Martin.Brett said: “I am blown away and absolutely honoured to head up the kitchen team at Fell after being alongside Sean and JP, two of the best friends and people I have ever come across. Sean’s expertise, knowledge and experience is truly something else whilst JP’s dedication, commitment and drive for perfection is more than I could ever ask for.“What strikes me most about Sean is how little success has changed him as a person, having been included in this year's AA Rosette list and inclusion in the Michelin Guide. It means we are going from strength to strength.“Fell was on my radar as one of Ribble Valley’s up and coming eateries before I came across and joined. Thank you to Sean, Oli and Matt for giving me a platform to express myself, grow and develop as a chef and a person.
“This would not be possible without all of the team's relentless endeavour, commitment and dedication. Great achievements like this make all of the sacrifices we make worth it. This is just the beginning.”Fell Bistro has had a successful time since opening in September 2022, entering the Michelin Guide and earning an AA Rosette this year so far.Sean said: “I’m really excited that I will still be involved with Fell in an executive chef role with my good friend and current sous chef Brett Thornton taking over the day-to-day running of Fell as head chef.“Brett is a super-talented chef, with a great background who I know with his vision, talent and work-ethic will keep pushing and evolving the food here at Fell - as he has been over the last few months since joining.“I’m excited to work alongside him with this next stage of our journey here at Fell, and to continue to create an exciting and accessible restaurant that everyone can visit and enjoy.”