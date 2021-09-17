Preston wellbeing specialist wins small business award

The business, founded 18 months ago and based at The Watermark in Ribbleton Lane, was presented with the Small Business of the Year title by compere Paul Crone.

Organised by the Rich Media Group based in Stockport, this year's finalists enjoyed a glittering black-tie winner's evening at the new central Manchester-based Hotel Brooklyn.

Lee Chambers, psychologist and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, said: “Joining so many outstanding companies at a glamourous venue was an occasion I’ll never forget.

Lee Chambers receiving the award from compere and TV regular Paul Crone

"I went in with realistic expectations given the tough competition I was up against, so to win was even more special. When I went to collect the trophy, the compare Paul Crone said to me that my face was one of shock and disbelief!

"This award is not so much of a reward for us but more a way to celebrate of all those who've been willing to support a wellbeing company that does things differently, from our clients to our collaborators, and those who've provided support, guidance and encouragement on what has been a challenging journey since we launched 18 months ago.

"For me personally, it is a moment to consider the amazing welcome I’ve had from the Preston business community, the wider Lancashire business ecosystem and those who have backed me by opening doors, providing opportunities and given me their time and space.”

Lee Chambers is coach and founder of both PhenomGames and Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing. He is currently involved in research on the impact of hybrid working on employee wellbeing, and is a SEND Enterprise Advisor at Hillside Specialist School in Longridge.

The firm helps SME’s with their wellbeing and performance strategy and offers engaging, evidence-based wellbeing workshops for a range of clients, including Regital, Transport for the North, Anytime Fitness and Ineos.