Lee Chambers, founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, in Ribbleton Lane, which provides wellbeing and inclusion training to companies across the UK, is in the running for the Entrepreneur of Excellence category.

He said: “I’m passionate about making an impact through both my business and the social impact work I do personally.

"Everything that we do, from being a trustee of a dementia charity to working in SEND schools, from supporting black social enterprises to speaking on gender equity, I believe inclusion has to empower all under-represented and marginalised groups to increase opportunities and break down barriers. This is something so close to my heart as an autistic black man who manages a chronic illness, and to be recognised nationally is a real honour.”

Lee Chambers has been nominated for a National Diversity Award

Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will play host to this year’s black-tie awards event in September.

The UK’s largest diversity awards has attracted a growing list of supporters including Adam Hills, Graham Norton and Katie Piper.

Last year’s winner of the Celebrity of the Year title, Sir Lenny Henry CBE said: “Diversity to me means involving everybody without any discrimination; it means having integrated groups in society, fairness and total inclusion’s what the National Diversity Awards are about.”

The awards receive 60,000 nominations and votes annually. Founder and CEO Paul Sesay said: “As we enter our 11th awards season, The National Diversity Awards prepare to welcome a host of outstanding role models and charities to our family and I cannot wait to learn about the wonderful work being carried out this year”.