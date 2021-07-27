Double win for Preston health and wellbeing company

Lee Chambers of Essentialise with marketing manager Sasha Vahadane

Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing has been named SME Workplace Wellbeing Award winner at the UK Enterprise Awards.

And founder and lead psychologist Lee Chambers won the Organisational Psychologist of the Year Award.

The national awards, which celebrate small and medium-sized businesses located in the United Kingdom, are in their fifth year.

With thousands of companies across the UK applying to be judged, scored and interviewed, the level of competition for the numerous award categories has been more challenging than ever.

The UK Enterprise Awards are the premier awards for small to medium-sized businesses across the United Kingdom.

They are renowned for championing innovative startups and scaleup from a variety of industries.

Essentialise stood out for several reasons. The judges highlighted the market opportunity for data-driven wellbeing, and were complimentary of the collaborative approach and the evidence-based influence.

They were impressed by the calibre of clients attained, Lee’s passion for making a positive impact, and the firm’s sound financial projects and future forecasts.

Lee said: “Having the opportunity to be nominated and win such a highly regarded award, at such an early stage in our business journey, is something I am incredibly proud of.

“The team have been amazing throughout the difficult year we have had, and despite some early difficulties, we are now flying. It is truthfully all down to their determination and positive attitude.

"Our profits have increased by 300 per cent , and the award recognition is just another positive step towards impacting as many organisations as possible.

“I am also delighted to win a personal award after a 10 year wait.”